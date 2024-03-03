Ex-Rajasthan Cricketer Rohit Sharma Dies At 40 Due To Liver Issues

The Rajasthan cricket community mourned a significant loss on Saturday with the passing of former opening batsman Rohit Sharma at the age of 40, succumbing to liver-related ailments.

Sharma had been receiving medical treatment at a Jaipur hospital earlier in the week.

A right-handed opener, Sharma contributed to Rajasthan cricket with his skillful batting, featuring in 7 first-class matches and amassing 166 runs.

His prowess extended to List A cricket, where he participated in 28 matches, scoring a total of 850 runs at an average exceeding 35, including two centuries and three half-centuries.

Additionally, Sharma showcased his versatility by taking part in 4 T20 matches, where he exhibited his leg-spin bowling prowess, claiming 6 wickets. His cricketing journey spanned from 2004 to 2014.

Following his retirement from professional cricket, Sharma transitioned into coaching, founding the RS Cricket Academy to impart his knowledge and expertise to aspiring cricketers.