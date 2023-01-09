Ex-PSG footballer and Olympic champion Modeste M’Bami passes away after heart attack

Former PSG and Cameroon footballer Modeste M’Bami has died after suffering a heart attack, PSG said in a statement on Saturday. The midfielder was 40. The footballing world paid tributes to the footballer, won two Coupes de France with the Pari club, in 2004 and 2006, as well as an Olympic gold medal with Cameroon at the 2000 Sydney Games. At those Olympics, M’Bami secured his place within Cameroonian footballing history as he scored a golden goal in extra time to seal the Indomitable Lions’ victory over Ronaldinho’s Brazil in the quarterfinals.

.@PSG_English learned with deep sadness of the passing of our former player Modeste M'Bami.



The Club offers its sincere condolences to his family and loved ones❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/M4DKjAldhl — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 7, 2023

“Such sad news,” FIFA chief Infantino said in an Instagram story underneath a black and white photo of M’bami. “RIP Modeste M’bami.”

His Cameroonian teammate George Elokobi said on Twitter, “Devastating news. RIP my friend Modeste Mbami, gone too soon. Thank you for your warm welcome and a good roommate.” “My sincerest condolences and prayers go out to your family and friends. Thank you for all your contributions to the Cameroon National Team.” As well as his time at French clubs, M’Bami spent time playing at clubs in Spain, China, Saudi Arabia and Colombia before he returned to France to end his playing career at Le Havre in Ligue 2.

Read Also Neymar sent off for diving on return for PSG after FIFA World Cup exit