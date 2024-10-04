 Former Indian Cricketer Salil Ankola's Mother Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Her Pune Flat; Probe Underway
Salil Ankola had played 20 ODIs and a solitary Test for India from 1989-1997.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 09:36 PM IST
Former Team India cricketer and selector Salil Ankola's mother was found dead in Pune flat under mysterious circumstances on Friday (October 4, 2024). Ankola's family is yet to issue a statement on the tragic incident. The name of Salil's deceased mother is being told as Mala Ashok Ankola and used to stay in the Prabhat Road Complex, situated in the Deccan Gymkhana area of ​​Pune

With the door of the flat remaining close for a long time, the neighbours broke into Mala's flat and found her lying on the bed in a pool of blood. According to reports, her throat was slit with a sharp weapon. Although her family members immediately took her to the hospital, it was to no avail as the doctors informed them about her demise.

However, more details are expected as the cops begin the investigation.

Salil Ankola made his Test debut alongside batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar:

Meanwhile, the 56-year-old made his first and only Test appearance on November 15, 1989 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The former right-arm pacer had picked up a couple of wickets, dismissing Saleem Malik in the first and Saleem Yousuf in the second. He also played only 20 ODIs, the last of which came in 1997.

After retiring from the sport, he stepped into the world of acting and entered Bollywood. Ankola has acted in films like Kurukshetra, Chura Liya Hai Tumne, Riwayat, Ekta, and The Power. He has also acted in television shows like CID and Vikraal Aur Gabraal.

