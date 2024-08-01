'Every Indian Is Filled With Happiness': PM Modi Hails Shooter Swapnil Kusale's Paris Olympics Bronze

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took out time from his busy schedule with the PM Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam to wish shooter Swapnil Kusale, who won India's first Olympic bronze medal in the men's 50m air rifle event at Paris 2024.

PM Modi is currently meeting his Vietnamese counterpart but managed to convey his congratulatory message for Swapnil through social media.

"Exceptional performance by Swapnil Kusale! Congrats to him for winning the Bronze medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the #ParisOlympics2024.

"His performance is special because he’s shown great resilience and skills. He is also the first Indian athlete to win a medal in this category. Every Indian is filled with happiness," Modi tweeted on X.

Kusale's remarkable performance earned India its third bronze medal and third overall at the Olympics, all of which have come from the shooting events. Manu Bhaker had previously secured two bronze medals herself, highlighting the shooters' exceptional contributions to the country's medal tally.

In the eight-shooter final, Kusale shot an impressive aggregate score of 451.4, securing the third position. At one point, he was placed sixth, making his climb to the podium even more commendable.

This achievement marks a significant moment for Indian shooting, as the last time an Indian 50m rifle shooter reached the Olympic finals was in 2012 at the London Games. Back then, Joydeep Karmakar finished fourth in the 50m rifle prone event, a discipline that has since been discontinued at the Olympics.

Kusale's success not only brings pride to the nation but also inspires future generations of Indian shooters to aim for Olympic glory.