'Every Boxer Is Capable Of Winning Gold': Coach Santiago Nieva Sets High Bar For Indian Women At Commonwealth Games |

New Delhi: Every Indian woman boxer heading to the Commonwealth Games has the ability to win gold, head coach Santiago Nieva said, expressing confidence that the team can better its medal haul from the previous edition in Birmingham.

The Indian women pugilists have enjoyed a successful run on the international circuit over the past year, winning medals at the World Cups, World Championships and Asian Championships.

"We know we have a strong team. And we have set a high bar with expectations to do our best," Nieva told PTI.

"If we look at the results from this year, not only this year, even from the World Cup finals last year and onwards, most of our women boxers have won gold or maybe silver in the tournaments.

"So that's our aim. We know that every one of them is capable of winning gold."

Indian women returned with three medals from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Nikhat Zareen and Nitu Ghanghas won gold, while Jaismine Lamboria claimed bronze.

The upcoming edition begins on July 23 in Glasgow. Boxing action starts a day after on July 24.

Nieva believes the current squad has the potential to surpass that performance despite the strong challenge from pugilists from England, Ireland and Australia.

"Obviously, we know that there are strong teams, especially England, Ireland and Australia. But I'd say we are capable of doing as good as we did last time or even better."

The Argentine-born Swede said the Glasgow Games would also serve as an important performance benchmark ahead of the Asian Games later this year and the Olympic qualification cycle beginning in early 2027.

"(Apart from podiums) I want to see performance, improvement. Sometimes you meet a strong player in the first round itself and you get out. So it's important to do overall analysis of the performance. If we have good performances in the end, that will lead to medals.

"But we also know that in competitive sports, at some point you need to win. This is one of our benchmark events. It is also an event where, theoretically, many of the top nations are not there in the Commonwealth.

"So we know we're becoming strong. We are well-prepared. We are up to the challenge and our hope is to have many boxers on the top of the podium."

Tokyo Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain will be chasing the only major medal missing from her collection when she competes in her third Commonwealth Games.

Since moving up to the 75kg weight class, Lovlina has seen a drop in performance barring her world championship title at home and Asian Games silver in 2023.

The veteran coach said the focus has been on sharpening specific aspects of the former world champion's attacking game.

"For me, one thing is her offensive boxing, how to cut off the ring better and control the centre of the ring, and how to better exploit mainly the right hand.

"She has a very good jab to the body, but the right hand to the body from long distance also gives her another variation to score from outside," he elaborated.

"So there are a couple of these details which I think she can add to her boxing to better control the opponent. We have worked a little bit on that."

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