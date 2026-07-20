Lionel Messi's Emotional Gesture Towards Lamine Yamal After Argentina's Loss Wins Hearts At FIFA World Cup 2026 Final | Video

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Lionel Messi was seen getting up from the ground to greet Lamine Yamal after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. The Argentine superstar was visibly distraught following the final whistle and was seen sitting on the pitch.

Despite the disappointment of losing the World Cup final, Messi showed his class as he got back on his feet when Yamal approached him. The Argentina captain then warmly greeted the Spanish youngster in an emotional moment.

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The touching interaction quickly caught the attention of football fans around the world. Messi, who was clearly heartbroken after the defeat, still took the time to acknowledge Yamal after Spain's historic triumph.

The moment also carried added significance due to the famous connection between the two players. A viral photograph from 2007 showed Messi holding a baby Yamal during a charity photoshoot in Barcelona.

Years later, Yamal stood victorious on the biggest stage in football, while Messi rose from the ground to greet the youngster after the final. The emotional moment between the two stars has since gone viral on social media.