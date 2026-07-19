 IShowSpeed, Post Malone And Swae Lee Light Up FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony | VIDEO
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HomeSportsIShowSpeed, Post Malone And Swae Lee Light Up FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony | VIDEO

IShowSpeed, Post Malone And Swae Lee Light Up FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony | VIDEO

The FIFA World Cup final kicked off with a star-studded closing ceremony featuring IShowSpeed, Post Malone and Swae Lee. The trio delivered energetic performances, backed by drummers, dancers and dazzling visuals, creating a concert-like atmosphere inside the stadium. The high-octane show entertained thousands of fans and built excitement before the tournament's much-awaited final began.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, July 19, 2026, 11:51 PM IST
IShowSpeed, Post Malone And Swae Lee Light Up FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony | VIDEO

The FIFA World Cup final got off to a dazzling start with a star-studded closing ceremony. IShowSpeed, Post Malone and Swae Lee entertained thousands of fans with high-energy performances before kick-off. The music-filled show added to the excitement ahead of Spain vs Argentina blockbuster clash.

IShowSpeed was among the first to take the stage, bringing his trademark energy to the crowd. The YouTube star bounced across the stage as drummers and dancers kept the atmosphere alive. His performance drew loud cheers from fans.

Post Malone followed with a lively set featuring some of his biggest hits. Dressed in his signature jeans and cowboy hat, he had the crowd singing along as vibrant visuals lit up the stadium. His performance kept the energy high before the final.

Swae Lee rounded off the ceremony with an energetic performance of his own. The singer added another dose of star power to the event, turning the stadium into a concert venue. As the music ended, the focus shifted to the FIFA World Cup final.

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