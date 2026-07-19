FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Who Are Performing At The Closing Ceremony?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will draw to a close on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium with Spain set to face off against Argentina. Before kick off, the Los Angeles Stadium will feature a star studded line up featuring performances by Italian singer Laura Pausini, American singer Nicole Scherzinger, British pop star Robbie Williams and YouTube creator IShowSpeed. Actor Tom Cruise is also set to make a special appearance.

The World Cup closing ceremony will be headlined by Post Malone, delivering a landmark performance that will set the tone. Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Jennifer Hudson will deliver a special rendition of the United States national anthem ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.

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Fans attending the final have been encouraged to arrive at the stadium well before kick-off. Gates will open at 11 am local time, with fan activations, entertainment and exclusive experiences scheduled before the ceremony. The closing ceremony will officially bring the curtain down on the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The closing ceremony is separate from the FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show, which will take place during the final match. While the pre-match spectacle is designed to celebrate the tournament's conclusion, the halftime show will feature a different lineup and production.