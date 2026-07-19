Argentina Vs Spain Final: 5 Amazing Facts You Need To Know About The FIFA World Cup Trophy | VIDEO

FIFA World Cup trophy | File Photo

The FIFA World Cup is the biggest football tournament in the world. Argentina will take on Spain in the most-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New Jersey on Monday (July 20). As the tournament draws to the final game, there are many surprising facts about the FIFA World Cup trophy that you might not know!

1. It is Made of Pure Gold

The iconic trophy is heavy! It reportedly weighs a total of 6.142 kilograms (about 13.5 pounds). The most amazing part is that 5.092 kilograms of that weight is made of solid and pure gold.

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2. The Bottom Part Changes After Every Tournament

Every time a new country wins the World Cup, their name is engraved on a disc at the bottom of the trophy. After the tournament, this bottom disc is reportedly removed and placed in the FIFA Museum collection. A brand-new disc is then made with the latest winner's name and added to the history books.

3. It Isn't the Original Trophy

The trophy we see today has only been in use since 1974. Before that, teams played for the Jules Rimet Trophy. In 1970, Brazil won the World Cup for the third time and according to the rules at the time, they were allowed to keep the original trophy forever. This led to the creation of the current golden design.

4. Strict 'No Touch' Rules

Not just anyone can grab the World Cup trophy. FIFA has very strict rules about who can handle it. Only three groups of people are allowed to touch the trophy with their bare hands:

1. The FIFA President

2. World Cup Winners (players and coaches who have won the tournament)

3. Heads of State (like presidents and kings)

4. Anyone else who handles it must wear gloves!

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5. Winners Don't Keep the Real Trophy

The official, solid gold FIFA World Cup trophy stays safe at the FIFA Museum in Zurich, Switzerland. Winning countries do not get to take the real one home forever. Instead, each winning team receives an individual replica trophy to keep and display in their home country.