 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Declares Support For Argentina Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Final
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Declares Support For Argentina Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Final

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared his support for Argentina ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain. His backing came after Argentina's ambassador to Israel presented him with an Argentina jersey. Netanyahu also highlighted his ties with Argentine President Javier Milei.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, July 19, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Declares Support For Argentina Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Final
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared his support for Argentina ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain. Netanyahu's backing came after Argentina's ambassador to Israel presented him with an Argentina football jersey ahead of the highly anticipated summit clash.

Netanyahu reportedly expressed his support for the defending champions and also highlighted his strong relationship with Argentine President Javier Milei. The gesture added an unexpected political angle to the build-up surrounding the World Cup final.

The Argentina ambassador's meeting with Netanyahu came just hours before Argentina face Spain in the World Cup final. The match has generated huge interest worldwide, with Lionel Messi and Argentina aiming to add another major title to their remarkable recent run.

Netanyahu's support for Argentina has also sparked discussion online, with fans reacting to the Israeli Prime Minister publicly backing one of the two finalists. The political backdrop surrounding the final has added another layer of interest to an already high-profile football showdown.

With the World Cup final now set to take centre stage, Argentina will look to make history against Spain. As millions prepare to watch the clash, Netanyahu's public support for Argentina has become one of the notable off-field stories linked to the much-awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

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