Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh In Tears After 39-Year-Old Hits Century At Lord's Amid Retirement Rumours | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh could not hold back her tears after the former Indian captain put on a show of batting at Lord's on Sunday. The 39-year-old led India's chase from the top with a scintallating century in front of a packed stadium. Rohit raised his bat to celebrate his landmark century with the broadcast cameras pointing to Ritika, who was in tears.

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Reports in the build up to the game suggested that the Indian team management were looking beyond the former captain, with Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings. Ritika's presence at Lord's added further interest to the build-up to the highly anticipated contest.

Furthermore, several high profile Bollywood celebrities and Rohit's former teammates including Yuvraj and Dhoni were in stands, adding to the suspense. The 39-year-old is yet to comment on the speculation and whether an announcement is eminent is unclear.

Ritika's reaction to Rohit Sharma's century has only added to the intrigue. Sajdeh is a constant in the crowd when her husband is batting, known to have her fingers crossed whenever the Hit-Man is batting. Her reaction has sparked fears among Indian fans that it could indeed be the 39-year-old's final game.