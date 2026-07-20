'I Don't Know If I Can Continue': Tearful Lionel Scaloni Hints At Argentina Exit After FIFA World Cup Final Defeat To Spain | Video | X / @DSports

New York: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni struggled to contain his emotions when asked about his own future and left his post-match news conference in tears after FIFA World Cup final defeat at the hands of Spain.

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Scaloni, whose contract expires in December, was bidding to become only the second manager in history to retain the trophy after overseeing Argentina's 2022 triumph in Qatar. But, Ferran Torres' extra-time strike saw Spain lifting the trophy.

"I will talk to the president," he said. "I have an idea of what I would like to do. I will see out my contract and I feel the need, I don't know if something as big can be done. We need to speak this through.

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"I am thankful to the president for bringing me this chance of being in this place where I am at the moment. It was a dream place for everyone. We have tried up until the very last minute to give our utmost, the staff and players. I believe it's only fair that I can take this time for myself to think this through."

Scaloni talked through his tears, adding "bear with me, I don't know if I can continue. This place is wonderful, it is a dream place," he said.

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"We would never have imagined, including my staff, that we would be in this place. In order to continue you need a great deal of things, especially resetting your mind, rebooting, creating a group like this again. That is very difficult to create again."

Scaloni said he had not spoken to captain Lionel Messi about his future. The 39-year-old scored eight goals in the tournament but struggled to assert his usual influence in the final as Spain's midfield starved him of supply.

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"He's 39 years old now," Scaloni said. "It was crystal clear for me that he was going to play up until he decided not to.

"I hope that everyone feels proud of him, of what he's achieved because he's the best football player ever to set foot on a pitch. I have no doubt about this, and what he did during this World Cup was incredible. But also what he did before this."

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