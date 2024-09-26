 Europa League: Manchester United's Campaign Begins On Frustrated Note, Held To 1-1 Draw By FC Twente At Old Trafford
The home team initially took the lead with a fantastic goal from Christian Eriksen, but a mistake in the second half allowed Sam Lammers to equalize, leaving United with just one point from their first match.

Manchester United's 2024/25 Europa League campaign began on a frustrating note as they drew 1-1 with FC Twente at Old Trafford. The home team initially took the lead with a fantastic goal from Christian Eriksen, but a mistake in the second half allowed Sam Lammers to equalize, leaving United with just one point from their first match.

United started strong, controlling much of the first half. FC Twente had an early chance, but Lammers missed a shot wide. Soon after, in the 35th minute, Eriksen seized on a loose ball in the box and fired a powerful shot past Twente’s goalkeeper, Lars Unnerstall, to give United a deserved lead. Earlier, United almost scored an own goal when Twente defender Mees Hilgers nearly deflected the ball into his own net, but Unnerstall saved it.

After Eriksen’s goal, United played confidently, with Joshua Zirkzee showing good hold-up play and Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo troubling the Twente defense with their speed. However, the game changed in the 67th minute when Eriksen lost the ball to Lammers, who raced into the box and scored, leveling the match. This goal energized Twente and shifted the atmosphere at Old Trafford as fans grew anxious.

United pressed for a late winner, but Twente's defense and Unnerstall's excellent saves kept them from scoring. Zirkzee had a close-range shot saved, and Bruno Fernandes's attempt just missed the goal. A late penalty appeal for United was also turned down, leaving them to settle for a draw.

Manchester United will next feature in Premier Legaue match on September 29 against Tottenham at Old Trafford

