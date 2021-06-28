Euro 2020 France vs Switzerland: Mbappé, Griezmann, Benzema vs steely Swiss defence; Dream11; lineups, news and the story so far

The 22-year-old Mbappé, who scored a career-high 42 goals for Paris Saint-Germain this season, excelled at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, scoring four goals on the way to helping France win its second title at the tournament. He netted one of those goals in the 4-2 victory over Croatia in the final.

Switzerland has it's own battle with history to deal with.

The Swiss are hoping to end a run of three consecutive exits in the round of 16 at major tournaments. Overall, they have not won a match in a knockout stage at any major tournament in 67 years.

Switzerland finished third in Group A with four points, advancing as one of the four best third-place teams. After a 1-1 draw with Wales and a 3-0 loss to Italy, Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic was under fire for what critics saw as negative tactics and a lack of creativity.