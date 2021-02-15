Esports in India: Now is the great time to get involved with the modern game, says the Federation's Director Lokesh Suji

Edited excerpts from the conversation

What’s the potential of the esports Industry?

For quite some time now, the esports industry has been growing and establishing itself as a force to be reckoned with, and businesses with advertising budgets running into the millions are getting involved. They need the viability and broad scope of their sponsorship operations. To tap into new marketing platforms, global brands from different industries are joining the esports scene. This shows esports' immersive nature as one of the ways to associate brands with new audience segments.

Has the Industry been able to attract sponsorship?

Fact of today’s digital environment is that Millennials don’t watch TV, nor do they read newspapers; they are difficult to find and reach out. More so their retention time frame is very less. You have to look at from their perspective – so much is happening around them and very fast. That’s were esports plays a major role in reaching out to them.

However, there’s a note of caution here — esports is not an Activation tool. You are launching a product and you would be tempted to do an esports event, don’t do that as it will be a disaster.

You have to see how your product fits into esports rather than vice versa and that’s where most of the Marketing Officers make a mistake. You have to see how can your brand supports the cause of the esports and its esports athletes, these marketing strategies are long term ones, not based on quarter on quarter ROIs; ROIs will come later, first help the sports grow.

How many brands have become part of Esport scene globally?

Over the years, clubs, leagues and competitions have forged automobile, beverage and food, personal care and finance alliances with brands. For example, by being the global sponsor for the League of Legends, Mastercard, which is no stranger to sports sponsorships, officially joined the Esports scene.

Although endemic brands are more embedded in the gaming experience (those that are part of the Esports ecosystem), 42 percent of sponsorships in 2017 came from non-endemic brands. The rise of these brands in the sponsorship landscape of Esports indicates the allure that Esports brings to the market, depicting youth success, female inclusivity and enthusiasm.