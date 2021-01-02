EPL Today's Match: Tottenham overcome Leeds United; up in 3rd place

London

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min each scored and provided an assist as Tottenham Hotspur won 3-0 against Leeds United to go third, in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, here on Saturday.

Leeds started the stronger and Ezgjan Alioski hit the side-netting in the fourth minute.

Spurs won a penalty on 29 minutes when Alioski fouled Steven Bergwijn on the edge of the area. Kane converted for his 10th league goal of the season.

On 43 minutes, Kane crossed for Son to score the second with a sweeping finish. It was Son's 100th goal in all competitions for Spurs and the 13th time the pair have combined this season, a joint Premier League record.

Toby Alderweireld confirmed the win with a header from Son’s corner five minutes after the break.

Leeds threatened throughout, but failed to score in an away match for the first time this season.

Matt Doherty's stoppage-time red card for a second booking was the only negative for Spurs, who have 29 points, four behind Liverpool and Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes’s penalty earned Manchester United a 2-1 win over Aston Villa to put them level on points with leaders Liverpool.

At the Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday, Manchester United took a 40th-minute lead when Anthony Martial headed in Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s right-wing centre.

Villa levelled just before the hour-mark as Jack Grealish crossed for Bertrand Traore to score for the third time in four matches.

But the hosts took just three minutes to regain their lead, with Fernandes converting from the spot after Paul Pogba was brought down by Douglas Luiz.

Emiliano Martinez then made stunning saves to deny Martial and Fernandes before Tyrone Mings passed up a late chance to claim a point when he headed Matty Cash’s free-kick wide.

An English league record 36th victory on New Year’s Day puts Man Utd second on goal difference.

Villa drop to sixth place after a first defeat in six matches.

At the Goodison Park, Liverpool, Tomas Soucek scored a late winner as West Ham United triumphed 1-0 against Everton in the first Premier League match of 2021.

In a cagey first half, Bernard forced a flying save from goalkeeper Darren Randolph, a late replacement for Lukasz Fabianski in the West Ham starting XI.

Everton brought on James Rodriguez after the break but were unable to create an opportunity for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to add to his 11 goals for the season.

West Ham had a big chance to go ahead just after the hour-mark, only for Pablo Fornals to head Jarrod Bowen’s cross wide.

But Soucek made no mistake in the 86th minute as he converted at the back post after Aaron Cresswell’s shot had taken a deflection off Yerry Mina.

The midfielder’s fifth goal of the season gives manager David Moyes a first win at Everton since he left Goodison Park in 2013.

West Ham stay 10th but have the same amount of points as fifth-placed Chelsea. Everton are three points higher in fourth after their five-match unbeaten run came to an end.