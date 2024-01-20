'England Should Sledge Virat Kohli, Play With His Ego': Monty Panesar Gives Shocking Tips To Ben Stokes & Co

Former England spinner Monty Panesar feels Ben Stokes and his teammates should sledge Virat Kohli when they face India in the upcoming five-match Test series starting January 25.

While many have advised against having verbal duels with Kohli, the 41-year-old reckons England players should get under skin of India's best batter during the Test matches.

“Play with his ego and get physiologically stuck into him. They should also say things to him like, you guys are chokers when it comes to the final.

"Virat Kohli is a beast on home turf. He can change the course of whole geme with his exceptional batting talent but problem with him is his Aggression. And England knowingly will try to provoke him. I think that is the other way to get rid of him

"They should sledge him on those lines because Stokes has won the ODI and T20 WC and Kohli has not and that is going to mentally pinch him,” Panesar said even though his suggestions could backfire for England as Kohli usually thrives on such challenges and likes to get under the skin of the opposition himself.

Panesar picks Rohit as England's biggest threat

Panesar also warned England against India captain Rohit Sharma, who he thinks will be the most difficult batter to get out in home conditions.

"He (Rohit Sharma) is the one who will be very difficult to bowl. He is just fantastic with his wide range of hitting and shot selection in his mind.

"His ability to counter-attack on turning pitches will push the England bowlers on the back foot, so it will be very crucial for the pace bowlers to get rid of him early," Panesar said.

England had lost 3-1 against India when they last toured the country in early 2021. England last won a Test series in India in 2012-13 when Panesar was part of Alastair Cook's side.