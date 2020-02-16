England beat South Africa in third T20I to clinch series

Captain Eoin Morgan hit 57 not out off just 22 balls to lead England to a Twenty20 series victory over South Africa by chasing down a challenging target of 223 in the third and final match on Sunday.

Morgan dealt exclusively in sixes for his boundaries, clubbing seven of them as England came from behind in the decisive match and the series to finish on 226-5 with five balls to spare for a five-wicket win.

South Africa made 222-6 at SuperSport Park after choosing to bat first.

Moeen Ali hit the four down the ground to seal the 2-1 series win for England but there was no doubt that Morgan won it for his team.

The key partnership was Morgan's stand with Ben Stokes, which reaped 61 runs from 27 balls. Stokes, who scored 22 from 12, was caught on the boundary at the start of the second-to-last over and England still had work to do.

Morgan eased the tension by hitting successive sixes later in the over and England, needing 17 off the last two overs, ultimately only needed one run off the last six balls.