 ENG vs SL: Sri Lanka Make 2 Changes To Their Playing XI As They Hope For Consolation Win In 3rd And Final Test
Sri Lanka lost the first Test against England by 6 wickets and the second by 190 runs to relinquish the series.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
England national cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Sri Lanka have made two changes as they hope to notch a consolation win in the 3rd and final Test against England, beginning at The Oval on September 6. The tourists have dropped the lone frontline spinner in Prabath Jayasuriya alongside the opener Nishan Madushka. Instead, they have drafted in Kusal Mendis and Vishwa Fernando in the playing XI.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando

