 ENG vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Joe Root Sets New England Record With 34th Hundred To Move Past Alastair Cook
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsENG vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Joe Root Sets New England Record With 34th Hundred To Move Past Alastair Cook

ENG vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Joe Root Sets New England Record With 34th Hundred To Move Past Alastair Cook

This milestone came in Joe Root's 145th Test, compared to Alastair Cook's 161-match career, highlighting Root's incredible consistency and skill.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 09:51 PM IST
article-image

Joe Root etched his name in cricket history by setting a new England record with his 34th Test century during the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord's.

Root's remarkable achievement came when he reached three figures for the second time in the match, following up his first-innings score of 143 with a century on the third day. Root, who had equaled the previous England record of 33 hundreds held by the legendary Alastair Cook in the first innings, surpassed his predecessor when he cut Lahiru Kumara for his 10th four after facing 111 balls. With the mark coming from 111 balls, it was also Root's fastest Test century.

This milestone came in Root's 145th Test, compared to Cook's 161-match career, highlighting Root's incredible consistency and skill.

In addition to breaking Cook's record, Root's seventh Test hundred at Lord's gave him sole possession of the most Test centuries at the iconic venue, surpassing England greats Graham Gooch and Michael Vaughan, who each had six centuries at the 'Home of Cricket.'

FPJ Shorts
Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: BJP Workers Accused Of Harassing Onboard Passengers On Inaugural Run; Incident Captured On Video
Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: BJP Workers Accused Of Harassing Onboard Passengers On Inaugural Run; Incident Captured On Video
Indian Railways Extends LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Special Trains For 8 Additional Trips; Check Details
Indian Railways Extends LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Special Trains For 8 Additional Trips; Check Details
Kolkata: Bengaluru-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing Minutes After Take-Off Due To Engine Failure; Passengers Safe
Kolkata: Bengaluru-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing Minutes After Take-Off Due To Engine Failure; Passengers Safe
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Empanels Arborists, Horticulturists To Oversee Tree Cutting And Pruning Activities, Mandates Expert Reports
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Empanels Arborists, Horticulturists To Oversee Tree Cutting And Pruning Activities, Mandates Expert Reports

Root also joined an elite group of cricketers who have scored centuries in both innings of a Test at Lord's, becoming the fourth to do so after West Indies' George Headley, Gooch, and Vaughan.

While Gooch's combined tally of 456 runs against India at Lord's in 1990 remains the highest by any batsman in a single Test, Root's latest century solidified his status as one of England's greatest batsmen.

Root's 34th Test century also moved him into joint-sixth place on the all-time list of Test century-makers, a prestigious group led by India's Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record with 51 hundreds in 200 Tests. At 33 years old, Root is the only active player among these elite cricketers, further underlining his ongoing contribution to the game.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NorthEast United Crowned Champions Of Durand Cup 2024 After 4-3 Win Over Mohun Bagan On Penalties

NorthEast United Crowned Champions Of Durand Cup 2024 After 4-3 Win Over Mohun Bagan On Penalties

ENG vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Joe Root Sets New England Record With 34th Hundred To Move Past Alastair...

ENG vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Joe Root Sets New England Record With 34th Hundred To Move Past Alastair...

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Shooter Rubina Francis Lights Up India's Day 3 With Bronze As Shuttlers Inch...

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Shooter Rubina Francis Lights Up India's Day 3 With Bronze As Shuttlers Inch...

F1: Lando Norris Claims Pole In Monza Qualifying As McLaren Locks Out Front Row For Italian Grand...

F1: Lando Norris Claims Pole In Monza Qualifying As McLaren Locks Out Front Row For Italian Grand...

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 3 Highlights: Shooter Rubina Francis Clinches Historic Bronze,...

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 3 Highlights: Shooter Rubina Francis Clinches Historic Bronze,...