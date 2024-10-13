 PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam & Shaheen Shah Afridi Dropped As Selectors Make Sweeping Changes For Remaining 2 Tests; Check Full Squad
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPAK vs ENG: Babar Azam & Shaheen Shah Afridi Dropped As Selectors Make Sweeping Changes For Remaining 2 Tests; Check Full Squad

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam & Shaheen Shah Afridi Dropped As Selectors Make Sweeping Changes For Remaining 2 Tests; Check Full Squad

The 2nd and 3rd Test between Pakistan and England will be hosted by Multan and Rawalpindi, respectively.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam | Credits: Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the squad for the 2nd and 3rd Test against England, thereby announcing sweeping changes. Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed and Sarfaraz Ahmed have been left out. At the same time, Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Ali, Sajid Khan. Noman Ali and Zahid Mehmood have been called up.

Read Also
PCB Revamps Selection Panel Again, Retired Umpire Aleem Dar Announced As Notable Inclusion
article-image

Babar's exclusion has indeed come as a surprise despite the former captain struggling to come out of his rut. The right-handed batter managed only 35 runs in the first Test in Multan despite it being considered as a good batting surface. He has also now gone 18 innings without a half-century.

Shaheen and Naseem had sent down 57 overs in the first Test, collectively conceding 277 runs, but managed only three scalps between them. Abrar, the leggie, was hospitalised midway through the Multan Test due to fever, while Sarfaraz hasn't played a red-ball game for Pakistan since December 2023. Kamran Ghulam looks likely to earn a Test debut, given he averages well over 50 in first-class cricket and could replace Babar at No.4.

Pakistan squad for 2nd and 3rd Test:

FPJ Shorts
'India Didn’t Bench Virat Kohli': Fakhar Zaman Reacts To Babar Azam Getting Dropped From PAK vs ENG Test Series
'India Didn’t Bench Virat Kohli': Fakhar Zaman Reacts To Babar Azam Getting Dropped From PAK vs ENG Test Series
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Dekho Asim Riaz Ki Acting Kar Raha Hai,’ Says Shehzada Dhami To Avinash Mishra As He Looks In Mirror & Praises Himself
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Dekho Asim Riaz Ki Acting Kar Raha Hai,’ Says Shehzada Dhami To Avinash Mishra As He Looks In Mirror & Praises Himself
UPSC EPFO 2024: Interview Schedule Announced For Enforcement & Accounts Officer Recruitment, Check Now
UPSC EPFO 2024: Interview Schedule Announced For Enforcement & Accounts Officer Recruitment, Check Now
CISCE Date Sheet 2025: ICSE, ISC Exam Dates to Be Announced Soon
CISCE Date Sheet 2025: ICSE, ISC Exam Dates to Be Announced Soon

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wicket-kepeer), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood.

Former Pakistan pacer and national selection committee member Aaqib Javed believes the break for the likes of Shaheen and Babar will do them a world of good. He backed them to bounce back strongly and said, as quoted by pcb.co.pk:

"Selecting the squad for the upcoming Tests against England has been a challenging task for the selectors. We’ve had to carefully consider current player form, the urgency to bounce back in the series and Pakistan’s demanding 2024-25 international schedule. With these factors in mind and in the best interest of Pakistan cricket as well as the players, we’ve made the decision to rest Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi. We are confident that this break from international cricket will help these players regain their fitness, confidence and composure, ensuring they return in top shape for future challenges."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'India Didn’t Bench Virat Kohli': Fakhar Zaman Reacts To Babar Azam Getting Dropped From PAK vs...

'India Didn’t Bench Virat Kohli': Fakhar Zaman Reacts To Babar Azam Getting Dropped From PAK vs...

Mahela Jayawardene Returns To Mumbai Indians As Head Coach After Disastrous IPL 2024

Mahela Jayawardene Returns To Mumbai Indians As Head Coach After Disastrous IPL 2024

ISL Match Just At ₹49: FC Goa Announce Ticket Prices For Home Clash Against Mumbai City

ISL Match Just At ₹49: FC Goa Announce Ticket Prices For Home Clash Against Mumbai City

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam & Shaheen Shah Afridi Dropped As Selectors Make Sweeping Changes For...

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam & Shaheen Shah Afridi Dropped As Selectors Make Sweeping Changes For...

'Road Work Ahead': Fans Roast Multan Ground Staff For Using Huge Fans To Dry Pitch For Pakistan vs...

'Road Work Ahead': Fans Roast Multan Ground Staff For Using Huge Fans To Dry Pitch For Pakistan vs...