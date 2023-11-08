ENG vs NED, CWC 2023: England Fan's Reaction Goes Viral As Joe Root Gets Bowled Between Legs While Trying Reverse Scoop; Watch

Joe Root's shot provokes a fan reaction. | (Credits: Twitter/Screengrab)

England's No.3 Joe Root couldn't have picked a worse occasion for his reverse scoop to go wrong as he got bowled between his legs while attempting it during the 2023 World Cup game against the Netherlands in Pune. An England fan's reaction at the stands summed up the right-hander's shot selection.

The incident occurred in the 21st over of the innings, with Root playing at a decent enough tempo. Logan van Beek's delivery didn't bounced as much the former Test captain expected. Root tried to jam his feet together to prevent the ball from hitting the stumps, but it scooted through.

Below is the clip of that dismissal:

Joe root wtf you were doing man 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fqETVeHAfe — 𝙎𝙧𝙞 (@SiriYex) November 8, 2023

Joe Root's struggles coincide with England's in the 2023 World Cup:

After scoring 77 and 82 in the first two matches of the 2023 World Cup, Root has had a string of low scores with 11, 2, 3, 0, 13, and 28. Hence, England have been well short of runs in the games they have lost, given they haven't found a solid contribution from the classy right-hander.

While England are out of semi-final contention, they will still be keen to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. With only the top 7 sides in the 2023 World Cup slated to participate in the Champions Trophy, England will be looking forward to putting their best foot forward in their last two league matches against the Netherlands and Pakistan.