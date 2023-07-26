ENG vs AUS, Ashes 5th Test Preview: Iconic Saga Unfolds As Australia Look To Seal Series In England After 2 Decades

After the rains washed away England’s hopes of winning the 2023 Ashes 2023 at Old Trafford, the two giants go head-to-head in the 5th and final Test from at Oval, London tomorrow, July 27.

The Australian team, who retained the urn thanks to a draw in Manchester, will look to secure their first Test series win in England since 2001. England have persisted with the same 14-member squad that clinched a victory in Leeds and are gearing up to defend their honour on their home turf.

Key Players Pat Cummins & Joe Root in the spotlight

All eyes will be on crucial performers from both sides. Australia's fast-bowling maestro Pat Cummins has been a consistent thorn in England's side, his incisive bowling proving to be a game-changer throughout the series.

For the home side, Joe Root, who engineered their single win in Leeds with a masterful innings, is the fulcrum around which the English hopes pivot.

These two stalwarts, along with the rest of their respective teams, will be put to the ultimate test in this final showdown. As this iconic cricketing saga unfolds, we are certain to witness a thrilling encounter that will go down in Ashes history.

England name unchaged 14-man squad for The Oval

Meanwhile, England announced an unchanged team on Wednesday to play Australia in the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Oval.

England record wicket-taker James Anderson, who turns 41 on the fourth day, retains his place in the side despite a disappointing series so far while pacer Mark Wood and all-rounder Chris Woakes have both been passed fit.

Australia takes a 2-1 lead into the match and has already retained the urn but England is looking to level the series after the final-day washout at Old Trafford in the drawn fourth Test.

Anderson gets captain's backing

"Jimmy Anderson is the greatest fast bowler to play the game," England captain Ben Stokes said. "He's not had the impact and the wickets he'd have liked to in this series, he's come under a bit of flak, but he's a quality performer."

Australia arrived in south London with an insurmountable lead as holder of the Ashes, but a similar scenario in 2019 saw the team come unstuck in the final test and forced to settle for a drawn series.

Australia captain Pat Cummins has said his team is determined to win the series outright.

The tourists have not won an Ashes series in England since 2001 so there is plenty on the line despite the disappointment of last weekend's wet weather.

