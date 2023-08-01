ENG vs AUS, 5th Test: England Stage Stunning Comeback To Draw Series 2-2 But Australia Retain Ashes Urn

England pulled off a sensational comeback in the fifth Test on Monday, securing a thrilling 49-run victory and levelling the five-match series 2-2.

Despite their impressive performance, the Ashes Urn will remain with Australia, as they had already won the first two games, and the fourth ended in a draw at Manchester.

Australia's Strong Start

Australia's pursuit of a mammoth 383-run target started promisingly, with Usman Khawaja and David Warner forming a formidable opening partnership of 140 runs on Day 4.

However, England's Chris Woakes struck early to dismiss Warner for 60, followed by Khawaja for 72, as he trapped him lbw.

Labuschagne Flops, Smith and Head Steady the Ship

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith aimed to stabilize the innings for Australia, but Labuschagne fell quickly to a Mark Wood delivery, caught by Zak Crawley.

Nevertheless, Smith and Travis Head steadied the ship with a composed partnership, taking Australia to 238/3 at lunch, requiring another 146 runs for victory.

Prospects of another washout loomed

Unfortunately, rain caused a delay after lunch, and play resumed at 4.20 pm local time.

Smith completed his fifty, but England's Moeen Ali eventually induced an edge from Head, dismissing him for 43.

With Australia needing 120 more runs to win, England's hopes were reignited.

Woakes and Ali Dominate

Chris Woakes delivered crucial blows, removing Smith for 54 and Mitchell Marsh for 6. Moeen Ali contributed with three wickets, as he sent Mitchell Starc packing for a duck and dismissed skipper Pat Cummins for 9.

Stuart Broad joined the attack and managed to get an edge off Todd Murphy, dismissing him for 18.

Perfect farewell for Stuart Broad

Broad continued his impressive performance, claiming the wicket of Alex Carey for 28.

With Broad's two wickets, England sealed a memorable victory by 49 runs, leveling the Ashes series 2-2.

Notably, this match marked Stuart Broad's final appearance in international cricket, making it even more memorable for England as they bid farewell to one of their key players in style.

