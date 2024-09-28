ENG vs AUS, 4th ODI: Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone & Bowlers Help England Demolish Australia To Set Up Series Decider

Liam Livingstone belted an unbeaten 62. | (Credits: Twitter)

Fine half-centuries from skipper Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone and destructive spells from pacers Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts helped England secure a 186-run win over Australia in the fourth ODI at Lord's and set up an exciting decider at Bristol. The five-match series is now level at 2-2.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. In a 39-per-side match due to rain, England was off to a solid start. Phil Salt and Ben Duckett were cautious on a rain-hit surface against Australian pacers, not hitting too many boundaries.

Josh Hazlewood provided Australia a breakthrough, removing Salt with a fine catch from Marnus Labuschagne at backward point for 22 in 27 balls with three fours. England was 48/1 in 9.4 overs. England reached the 50-run mark in 10.5 overs.

Mitchell Marsh, bowling for the first time since the 2023 World Cup final, did not let Will Jacks occupy the crease for long as another great catch by Marnus at backward point removed the right-hander for 10 runs in 14 balls. England was 71/2 in 13.5 overs. Harry Brook and Ben Duckett started to stitch a partnership, getting England to the 100-run mark in 17.2 overs.

Duckett reached his fifth ODI fifty in 51 balls, with four boundaries and a six. However, Brook dominated the game by attacking the pacers and the spin duo Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa alike. The partnership was cut short at 79 runs, with Duckett removed by Sean Abbott for 63 in 62 balls, with six fours and a six. England was 150/3 in 22.4 overs.

Brook formed another partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, who welcomed Zampa with two big sixes. Brook looked on track for his second successive ODI tonne as England reached the 200-run mark in 28 overs. Zampa finally got the breakthrough as he removed Brook for an attacking 87 in just 58 balls, with 11 fours and a six. A fine catch from Maxwell in the deep reduced England to 225/4 in 30.2 overs.

Smith was also dismissed by Maxwell for 39 in 28 balls, with a four and six. England was 241/5 in 32 overs. England reached the 250-run mark in 33.1 overs with a fine six from Livingstone.

Liam Livingstone takes Mitchell Starc to the cleaners:

Liam and Jacob Bethell kept attacking Australia with a boundary atleast per over untill Liam blasted 28 runs off the final over bowled by Mitchell Starc, smashing him for four sixes and a four. England ended their innings at 312/5 with Liam (62* in 27 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) and Bethell (12*) unbeaten.

Zampa (2/66 in eight overs), was the top wickettaker for Australia. Marsh, Maxwell, Hazlewood got a scalp each. In the run-chase of 313 runs, the opening pair of Travis Head and Marsh gave a fine start to Australia. Carse was hit for 19 runs by Head in the seventh over, including three fours and a six.

Australia reached the 50-run mark in 6.4 overs. The 68-run stand ended with Head being bowled by Carse for 34 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. Following this wicket, it went all downwards for Aussies as Carse and Potts removed five more wickets, including Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Glenn Maxwell for cheap.

Australia was reduced to 96/6 in 14.5 overs. Australia reached the 100-run mark in 17 overs. Australia could not put up a fight against England's fiery pace attack as they were bundled out for 126 in 24.4 overs. Potts (4/38 in eight overs) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Carse also took 3/36 in six overs. Jofra Archer got two wickets for 33 runs while Adil Rashid got one.



Brief Scores:

England: 312/5 (Harry Brook 87, Liam Livingstone 62*, Adam Zampa 2/66) beat Australia: 126 in 24.4 overs (Travis Head 34, Mitchell Marsh 28, Matthew Potts 4/38).