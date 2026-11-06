End Of An Era: Cristiano Ronaldo Bids Farewell To Portugal After 23 Glorious Years |

Mumbai: The 2026 FIFA World Cup was expected to be the last hurrah for football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Although neither ended his international career on the grandest stage in the United States, both have now brought the curtain down on their remarkable journeys with their respective national teams.

Ronaldo took to social media on Thursday to announce his retirement from international football, ending a glittering 23-year career with Portugal that spanned six World Cups. His journey began with enormous promise as an 18-year-old during a 1-0 win on August 20, 2003 against Kazakhstan in an International Friendly ahead of Euro 2004. His career ended controversially after a fallout with national team coach Jorge Jesus.

His longtime rival Messi had already bid farewell to Argentina after an emotional farewell match last month, marking the end of an era in which the two superstars dominated world football for more than two decades.

Ronaldo's final appearance for Portugal came on September 24 in a 1-0 Nations League victory over Wales. However, tensions surfaced when Jesus left him on the bench for the next match and reportedly informed the forward that he would not start the next fixture either.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then walked out of Portugal's training camp, prompting the Portuguese Football Federation to suspend him for 30 days and impose a fine of $285.

Although Jesus later indicated that Ronaldo would be welcomed back into the national team and that the decision rested with the player, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star chose to announce his retirement immediately after serving the suspension.

A final goal against Croatia

Ronaldo's first goal was against eventual 2004 Euro Champions Greece in June 12, 2004. His146th and final international goal came against Croatia in Portugal's thrilling 2-1 victory in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It was a fitting final entry in his extraordinary international scoring record, even though the match in Toronto also highlighted how his role in the Portuguese attack had changed with age.

For much of the contest, Ronaldo struggled to make an impact as Portugal's midfield failed to provide the kind of service he had enjoyed during his peak years. The 41-year-old often appeared isolated in attack, with Croatia restricting his opportunities inside the penalty area.

Trailing 1-0 in more than an hour, coach Roberto Martinez made quadruple changes (replacing current stars like Bernardo Fernandes and Pedro Neto), and the introduction of four substitutes transformed Portugal's attacking rhythm. With greater movement and improved supply from midfield, Ronaldo gradually became more involved in the contest.

Portugal eventually earned a penalty, giving Ronaldo another chance to show the composure that had defined his career. The veteran forward stepped up and converted from the spot, taking his international tally to an unprecedented 146 goals.

It proved to be his final goal in Portugal colours and a memorable moment in what turned out to be his last World Cup campaign.

Portugal advanced with a 2-1 victory but were eliminated in the Round of 16 after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat against eventual champions Spain.

Despite failing to win the World Cup, Ronaldo leaves international football as one of its most decorated and influential figures. His greatest triumph with Portugal came when he helped the country secure its maiden European Championship title in 2016.

With 146 goals in 234 appearances, Ronaldo retires as the leading goalscorer in men's international football. He became the first man to score at six World Cups after getting a brace against Uzbekistan in a 5-0 victory. His longevity, extraordinary fitness standards and relentless pursuit of excellence have also made him an inspiration to generations of footballers.

Even at 41, Ronaldo continues to compete at the highest level of club football with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. He remains determined to reach the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals, having already scored 985.

An emotional farewell

In an emotional video message shared on social media, Ronaldo said the time had come to hand over Portugal's iconic No. 7 jersey to the next generation.

Reflecting on his 23-year international journey, he said wearing the national shirt had always been more than a personal achievement. It represented the responsibility of carrying the hopes and expectations of millions of Portuguese supporters every time he stepped onto the field.

Ronaldo acknowledged that walking away had been an extremely difficult decision, shaped as much by emotion as by careful thought. Recalling his international debut in August 2003, he described his time with Portugal as a life-changing journey that had finally reached its conclusion.

The Portuguese Football Federation paid a glowing tribute to its former captain, expressing profound appreciation for his extraordinary contribution to the national team.

In its tribute, the federation credited Ronaldo with transforming Portugal's standing in world football and inspiring countless youngsters to pursue their dreams. It described him as a player whose achievements, dedication and influence had extended far beyond the football pitch, adding that many considered him the greatest footballer of all time.

The federation also announced plans to organise a special tribute, giving supporters across Portugal another opportunity to celebrate the player who had brought the country so much pride and joy.

While his international journey has ended, Ronaldo is expected to continue playing for Al-Nassr until the conclusion of the current season, when he could also bring his illustrious club career to a close.

For Portugal, the retirement marks the end of an extraordinary chapter. For Ronaldo, it closes a journey that began as a teenager with enormous ambition and ended with him firmly established among football's all-time greats.