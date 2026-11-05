Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football At 41 With ₹10,600 Crore Fortune & A Billion-Dollar Empire

Cristiano Ronaldo announces international retirement at 41 after 146 goals for Portugal. |

Mumbai: Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, November 5, ending a remarkable 23-year journey with Portugal. The 41-year-old superstar leaves behind an extraordinary international legacy, alongside a personal fortune estimated at USD 1.2 billion, or approximately Rs 10,600 crore.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner confirmed his decision through an emotional social media video, saying he would surrender Portugal's iconic No. 7 jersey after the November international break. However, Ronaldo has not announced his retirement from club football.

Emotional Goodbye

Ronaldo's international career began in August 2003. Over 23 years, he made 234 appearances and scored 146 goals, establishing records for the most appearances and goals in men's international football.

He captained Portugal to its historic Euro 2016 triumph and helped secure UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.

His farewell marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in football history.

Billionaire Footballer

Beyond his sporting achievements, Ronaldo has built one of the world's most valuable personal sporting brands.

According to Forbes, his net worth stands at approximately USD 1.2 billion. His cumulative career earnings have crossed USD 2 billion before taxes and agents' fees, an unprecedented milestone for an active athlete.

Saudi Goldmine

Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in 2023 significantly boosted his earnings.

Forbes estimates his annual compensation from Al-Nassr exceeds USD 200 million, making the Portuguese superstar one of the highest-paid athletes globally.

His lucrative contract extension in 2025 further strengthened his financial position.

CR7 Empire

Ronaldo's business empire extends beyond football salaries.

His CR7 brand covers luxury hotels, clothing, fragrances, watches and fitness centres.

He also holds investments in technology and sporting businesses, including fitness technology company Whoop and Spanish football club UD Almería.

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Global endorsement partnerships with Nike, Binance and Herbalife contribute substantially to his earnings.

Legacy Lives On

Although Ronaldo's international career is drawing to a close, his commercial influence remains formidable.

From Madeira's streets to football's biggest stadiums, Ronaldo transformed sporting brilliance into extraordinary wealth.

Portugal may be losing its iconic No. 7, but Ronaldo's billion-dollar empire continues to grow.

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