Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts In Frustration After Missing Penalty As Al Nassr Beat Neom SC 1-0; VIDEO | X | FanCode

Cristiano Ronaldo had a frustrating night as he missed a penalty during Al Nassr's 1-0 win over Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese star had a chance to put his team ahead before half-time but sent the ball wide of the goal.

Ronaldo's reaction after missing the penalty showed his disappointment. The forward looked frustrated after missing the opportunity to score on his return to club football following his suspension by the Portuguese Football Federation.

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The penalty was awarded after Neom defender Mohammed Al Dossary brought down João Félix inside the box. Ronaldo stepped up to take the spot-kick in stoppage time of the first half but failed to find the target.

Joao Felix Scores Winner For Al Nassr

Despite Ronaldo's missed penalty, Al Nassr continued to look for a goal. Their efforts paid off in the second half when Joao Felix scored the winner shortly after the hour mark.

Felix found space near the edge of the penalty area and fired the ball into the net to give Al Nassr a 1-0 lead. His goal proved to be the difference between the two teams as Al Nassr held on to secure all three points.

The win was Al Nassr's seventh league victory of the season. The result also helped them move to third place in the Saudi Pro League standings, three points behind leaders Al Qadsiah, with a game in hand.

Ronaldo Returns After Suspension

The match marked Ronaldo's return to club football after the Portuguese Football Federation handed him a 30-day suspension and a fine of €255 following an incident involving the national team camp.

Ronaldo will now look to put the missed penalty behind him and return to scoring goals for Al Nassr. Although he failed to score, his team managed to secure the win thanks to Felix's second-half strike.