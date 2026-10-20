Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended For 30 Days, Fined Around ₹27,100 For Leaving Portugal Camp In Denmark | X

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been handed a 30-day suspension and fined €255 (Approximately ₹27,100) by the Portugal Football Federation for leaving the national team's camp in Denmark. The decision comes after the Portuguese football star apologised for the incident and suggested that he should face punishment for his actions.

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National Duty

According to the update shared by football journalist Fabrizio Romano, the federation has decided to take action against Ronaldo over his departure from the national team camp. The suspension and fine follow the incident that brought to light the Portugal captain's conduct while on national duty.

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Ronaldo Accepts Responsibility

Ronaldo had reportedly accepted responsibility for the incident and suggested that disciplinary action would be appropriate. However, further details about the suspension, including when it will take effect and which matches it could affect, would need to be confirmed through an official statement from the federation.

Suspension Details

As per the latest reports, Cristiano Ronaldo will be available for Portugal's upcoming matches against Wales and Denmark. The incident reportedly took place on September 30, during Portugal's match against Denmark in Copenhagen.

Portugal's next match is scheduled for November 14, which means the suspension will have expired before then. As a result, Ronaldo will be eligible to face Denmark on November 14, followed by Wales in Cardiff on November 17. However, it is not confirmed yet as from when will the suspension will come into force.