'End Of An Era!': Netizens Left Heartbroken As Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement From International Football After 23 Years With Portugal

Netizens Left Heartbroken As Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement | Image: X

Cristiano Ronaldo's announcement of his retirement from international football has sent shockwaves across the football fraternity, with fans taking to social media to express their emotions following the end of his legendary Portugal career. The 41-year-old confirmed his decision through an emotional video message on Thursday, November 5, accompanied by the heartfelt caption, "Portugal will always be in me."

The announcement brings the curtain down on a remarkable 23-year international journey during which Ronaldo established himself as Portugal's greatest-ever goalscorer. The Al-Nassr superstar leaves behind a legacy that will be difficult to replicate.

Netizens Left Heartbroken As Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement

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As news of his retirement emerged, football supporters flooded social media with emotional reactions. While several fans described the announcement as the end of an era, others thanked the Portuguese legend for the unforgettable memories, historic goals and trophies he delivered during his international career.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ronaldo's international journey included the historic UEFA Euro 2016 triumph and two UEFA Nations League titles. His dedication to Portugal over more than two decades made him an iconic figure for supporters across generations.

The retirement announcement has also reignited conversations about his legacy and place among football's greatest players. For millions of supporters, Ronaldo's departure from international football marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in the sport's history.

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