Cristiano Ronaldo Retires: From 146 International Goals To Scoring In Six Different World Cups, 10 Records That May Never Be Broken | Cristiano/X

Football legend and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football after a remarkable 23-year journey with Portugal. Ronaldo announced his retirement on Thursday, however, he is likely to continue to play club football.

The 41-year-old leaves behind a record 146 international goals and 234 appearances which makes him the highest goal-scorer and most-capped player in men's international football.

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From breaking records with Portugal to dominating the UEFA Champions League, Ronaldo has achieved several milestones that are unlikely to be matched anytime soon. As the football world looks back at his career, here are 10 records that may never be broken.

1. 146 International Goals

Ronaldo is the highest goal-scorer in men's international football. Lionel Messi is his closest active rival with 126 goals. The 20 goal gap makes this one of his most formidable records.

2. 234 International Appearances

Ronaldo holds the men's international appearance record. Reaching this number requires exceptional longevity, fitness and consistent selection over more than two decades.

3. Scoring At Six Different FIFA World Cups

Ronaldo became the first men's player to score in six editions of the FIFA World Cup. He scored in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions.

4. 14 Goals At UEFA European Championship

Ronaldo is the tournament's all-time leading scorer. Scoring 14 goals across multiple editions of the Euros is an extraordinary achievement.

5. Scoring At Five Different European Championships

Ronaldo scored at Euro 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 which makes him the only player to score in five separate editions.

6. 140 UEFA Champions League Goals

Ronaldo remains the competition's all-time leading scorer. His record reflects his dominance across Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

7. 17 goals In Single Champions League Season

Ronaldo scored 17 goals during the 2013-14 campaign which is a record for a single season in the competition.

8. 67 Champions League knockout-Stage Goals

Ronaldo's ability to score in high-pressure knockout matches makes this one of the toughest records for future players to challenge.

9. 30 Appearances At European Championship Finals

Ronaldo has played more matches at the tournament's final stages than any other player.

10. Scoring In 11 Consecutive Champions League matches

Ronaldo holds the record for scoring in 11 successive Champions League games which was achieved between June 2017 and April 2018.