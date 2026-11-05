'Obrigado, CR7!': Chennai Super Kings Pays Tribute To Cristiano Ronaldo, Says 'Football Will Never Forget' Portugal Legend | X

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to social media to pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after the football legend announced his retirement from international football on Thursday. The IPL franchise shared an emotional message while praising Ronaldo's legacy and the impact he has had on football across generations.

CSK Shares Post

"A legacy that will inspire generations! A legend that football will never forget! Cristiano, you showed the world what hard work, discipline and self-belief can achieve. An unforgettable international journey, that made an entire nation dream bigger! Obrigado, CR7!" CSK wrote in its post.

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Emotional Video

Cristiano Ronaldo announced retirement from international football through an emotional video shared on his official social media account. The 41-year-old five times Ballon d'Or winner brought an end to his illustrious career which expanded over two decades.

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What He Said In Retirement Video?

In his retirement message, the football star reflected on a journey that began in August 2003, saying his time with Portugal was about much more than records, goals and trophies.

He thanked the fans, his teammates and everyone who stood by him throughout his career, adding that representing his country was one of the greatest honours of his life.

Ronaldo also spoke about the sacrifices made by his family and the difficult moments he faced along the way. Despite the heartbreaks and defeats, he said he leaves with his head held high, proud of everything he achieved in Portugal colours.