RCB Shares Virat Kohli's 'GOAT' Tribute To Cristiano Ronaldo Following CR7's Retirement On His 38th Birthday | X

Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from international football received tributes from across the sporting world on Thursday. Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) also joined in by sharing a special tribute to the Portuguese football star featuring Virat Kohli's words of admiration. Co-incidentally, Ronaldo announced retirement from international football on Virat Kohli's 38th birthday.

RCB took to its official social media account to celebrate Ronaldo's incredible journey with Portugal and highlight the qualities that have made him one of the greatest footballers of all time.

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"The little boy from Madeira the ICON CR7!" RCB wrote on X.

"The epitome of hard work, believing in yourself, hustling to make your dreams come true," the franchise added while paying tribute to the football legend.

Virat Kohli's 'GOAT' Tribute To Cristiano Ronaldo

RCB also shared Virat Kohli's heartfelt words about Ronaldo in which the former India captain praised the footballer for his hard work, dedication and commitment to the sport.

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After Portugal's elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2022 following their defeat to Morocco, Kohli shared an emotional message for Ronaldo. He called the Portuguese star a true inspiration for sportspersons and said that his greatness could not be measured only by trophies.

"A man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time," Kohli had written.

RCB's tribute brought Kohli's words back into the spotlight as fans remembered Ronaldo's remarkable international career and the impact he has had on sportspersons around the world.

However, Virat Kohli has not shared any social media post to pay his tribute to the football legend at the time of publication.