'Fire Brigade Mangwa De Tu...': Virat Kohli Hilariously Sings 'Khiladi 786' Song In Viral Video On 38th Birthday | WATCH | X | YouTube

The cricket fraternity is taking to social media to wish their favourite cricketer Virat Kohli on his 38th birthday on Thursday, November 5. A video has gone viral on social media in which Virat Kohli is showing his singing skills and his fun side while greeting a sports journalist. The video is going viral on social media and the fans are sharing their reactions online.

The video was shared on social media by sports journalist and commentator Vimal Kumar on Virat Kohli's birthday. The viral video shows Virat Kohli coming out of the ground after a practice session in New Zealand. He also is seen carrying his kit bag on his shoulders.

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As soon as Virat spots the journalist on the road, he starts singing, "Fire Brigade Mangwa de tu, angaron par hain armaan. O Vimalwa!" The most hilarious is the twist done by Virat in the song as he adds "Vimalwa" at the end instead of "Balma". Virat deliberately does this hilarious twist in a light-hearted gesture towards the journalist.

Virat Kohli warmly greets Vimal Kumar and hugs him on the road outside the practice ground. They engage in a fun conversation and then Virat leaves after the short meet.

The video was shared by Vimal on his social media account with the caption, "Not every day you get an impromptu musical performance from Virat Kohli! A little birthday surprise that I'll cherish for a long, long time."

Vimal described the moment as a birthday surprise from Kohli himself. The cricketer’s warm and playful gesture made the journalist's day and the video has since gone viral on social media.