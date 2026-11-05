Cristiano Ronaldo's Emotional Retirement Video Gets 485K Likes, 156K Reposts & Over 2.7M Views On X In Just 2 Hours | X | Fancode

Football legend and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement video is receiving a massive response on social media as the fans are reacting in large numbers to the Portugal legend's announcement. The football star shared the video on his official X account on Thursday afternoon at 3.59PM.

Within around two-and-a-half hours of sharing the video, the social media post crossed over 2.7 million views, received 4,85,000 likes, 1,56,000 reposts and around 32,000 comments. The video has also garnered nearly 10,000 bookmarks. The virality of the social media post shows the huge interest of fans in Ronaldo's retirement message.

Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on his 23-year journey with Portugal and also spoke about what representing his country meant to him in the viral video.

He said that his international career was about more than goals, records and trophies, highlighting the people, fans and shared passion that made the journey special.

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Ronaldo also acknowledged the sacrifices which has been made by his family and the difficult experiences during his career which expands over two decades. He also said that he leaves with his head held high.

Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement announcement has brought about an emotional response from millions of football fans around the world. His supporters are sharing tributes and memories of his time with Portugal.

The video captures the end of an important chapter in his football career as the 41-year-old looks back at a journey that began in August 2003 and made him one of the most celebrated players in international football.

Cristiano Ronaldo has over 114 million followers on X alone. The number rises to over 619 million followers on Instagram. The post is likely to get more views, reposts and comments with reactions from sports personalities and entertainment alike.