El Clasico 2020: Real Madrid win 3-1 at Camp Nou for the first time since 2016

On Saturday, Real Madrid registered a 3-1 victory against Barcelona in the 181st El Clasico. It was also Real Madrid's first win at Camp Nou since 2016.
Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric were the goalscorers for Real Madrid, whereas, Ansu Fati was the only one from Barcelona to net past Thibaut Courtois.
With his goal, Fati became the youngest footballer to score a goal in El Clasico in the 21st century. Fati, who is just 17 years and 359 days old, registered the opening goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid in the eighth minute of the match. Earlier, the youngest El Clasico goal-scorer in the 21st century belonged to Vinicius Jr as he had achieved the feat when he was 19 years and 233 days old.
Fati's goal was an equaliser for Barcelona who were trailing 1-0 owing to a goal from Valverde in the fifth minute of the game.
At the 63rd minute, Ramos won and converted a controversial penalty to take the lead. Ramos, who was playing his 499th La Liga match for Real Madrid, scored his 74th goal. All 24 of the last penalties taken by the skipper, including shoot-outs, have resulted in goals.
Ramos was fouled by Barcelona's Clement Lenglet. The Frenchman was caught pulling Ramos' shirt, which was initially missed by the referee. Ramos, however, dived forward to bring VAR into effect and eventually won a penalty.
In the dying minutes of the game, Barcelona pressed hard to try and get a equalizer but those hopes were squashed after Modric scored the third goal to put the final nail in the coffin. A rebound off Barcelona's goalkeeper Neto gave Modric enough time to bamboozle the Brazilian before scoring into an empty net. Neto, however, had been fantastic throughout the game as he kept Barcelona alive with brilliant saves.
With this win, Real Madrid has gone to the top of the standings with 13 points from six matches.
On the other hand, Barcelona is in the tenth spot with seven points from five matches.