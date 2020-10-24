El Clasico 2020: Real Madrid win 3-1 at Camp Nou for the first time since 2016

On Saturday, Real Madrid registered a 3-1 victory against Barcelona in the 181st El Clasico. It was also Real Madrid's first win at Camp Nou since 2016.

Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric were the goalscorers for Real Madrid, whereas, Ansu Fati was the only one from Barcelona to net past Thibaut Courtois.

With his goal, Fati became the youngest footballer to score a goal in El Clasico in the 21st century. Fati, who is just 17 years and 359 days old, registered the opening goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid in the eighth minute of the match. Earlier, the youngest El Clasico goal-scorer in the 21st century belonged to Vinicius Jr as he had achieved the feat when he was 19 years and 233 days old.