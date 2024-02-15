'Ecstatic To See My Husband Score Century In Our Hometown': Rivaba Hails Ravindra Jadeja's 110* In IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba was over the moon on Thursday as her husband scored a hundred against England in the third Test on his home soil.

India captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Jadeja scored hundreds to put the hosts in the driver's seat on Day 1 at the Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium.

Rohit, Jadeja dominate on Day 1

Rohit scored 131 while Jadeja remained not out on 110 at the end of day's play as India reached 326 for 5 in 86 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first in Rajkot.

Jadeja entertained the local crowd with 9 fours and a couple of sixes during his 212-ball stay at the crease. He shared a 204-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Rohit to bail India out of trouble after they were reduced to 33 for 3 in 9 overs by England.

Rivaba reacts to husband's 4th Test hundred

"Ecstatic to see my husband, Ravindra Jadeja, score a century against England in our hometown Rajkot! His remarkable performance fills our hearts with pride. Way to go, @imjadeja," Rivaba tweeted on X.

Sir Jadeja joins elite Indian list

Jadeja also completed 3000 runs in Test cricket during his knock to join an elite list of all-rounders.

He became only the third Indian cricketer after Kapil Dev and Ravichandran Ashwin to achieve the double of 3000 runs and 250 wickets in the longest format of international cricket.

India players with a double of 3,000 runs and 250 wickets in Tests:

Kapil Dev (5248 runs, 434 wickets)

Ravichandran Ashwin (3271 runs, 499 wickets)

Ravindra Jadeja (3003 runs, 280 wickets)

Jadeja will resume India's first innings along with nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav on Day 2.