 IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Scores His 4th Ton On Day 1 In Rajkot As India Surpass 300
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Scores His 4th Ton On Day 1 In Rajkot As India Surpass 300

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Scores His 4th Ton On Day 1 In Rajkot As India Surpass 300

Ravindra Jadeja mustered his 4th century on day 1 of the 3rd Test in Rajkot as India near 300 before close.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Ravindra Jadeja. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja passed the magical three-figure mark on day 1 of the 3rd Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium off James Anderson's bowling in 198 deliveries. It is also his comeback game as the spin-bowling all-rounder missed the 2nd Test in Vishakhapatnam due to a hamstring injury and helped put India in control.

In the process, Jadeja also crossed 3000 Test runs on the final over of the day.

Read Also
Video: Rohit Sharma Throws His Cap In Disgust As Sarfaraz Khan Sacrifices Wicket For Ravindra...
article-image

Jadeja came in at 33-3, with India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rajat Patidar cheaply after Rohit to bat first on winning the toss. The left-hander played positively from the outset and took India to 93-3 at lunch with his captain Rohit Sharma. The veteran added 204 with Rohit Sharma before the latter perished for a well-made 131.

England get a late wicket as Sarfaraz Khan after a promising knock on debut:

England, led by Ben Stokes, got a wicket in the ball previous to Jadeja getting to his hundred as Mark Wood affected a brilliant direct hit. With Jadeja working a full delivery to mid-on off Anderson and Sarfaraz taking off despite the threat, Wood stormed from mid-on and hit the stumps. The Mumbai-batter's wicket put an end to a 77-run stand with Jadeja, but played a blistering knock of 62.

Meanwhile, Jadeja will hope that his brilliant batting also translates to bowling when India come on to bowl. England took a 1-0 lead in the series after a come-from-behind 28-run victory in Hyderabad, but the hosts hit back to beat England by 106 runs in the 2nd, thereby levelling the series.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Pic: Shubman Gill’s Dad Hugs Sarfaraz Khan’s Father After Debutant’s 62 vs England In...

Viral Pic: Shubman Gill’s Dad Hugs Sarfaraz Khan’s Father After Debutant’s 62 vs England In...

How Former Team India Coach Gary Kirsten Is Helping One Of World's Biggest Slums

How Former Team India Coach Gary Kirsten Is Helping One Of World's Biggest Slums

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Scores His 4th Ton On Day 1 In Rajkot As India Surpass 300

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Scores His 4th Ton On Day 1 In Rajkot As India Surpass 300

IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan Equals Hardik Pandya's Indian Record For Fastest 50 On Test Debut

IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan Equals Hardik Pandya's Indian Record For Fastest 50 On Test Debut

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan Gets Standing Ovation From Father, Wife After 1st Run For India;...

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan Gets Standing Ovation From Father, Wife After 1st Run For India;...