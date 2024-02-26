 DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Fully Fit Hardik Pandya Returns To Cricket, Captains Reliance 1 Team In Navi Mumbai
DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Fully Fit Hardik Pandya Returns To Cricket, Captains Reliance 1 Team In Navi Mumbai

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Fully Fit Hardik Pandya Returns To Cricket, Captains Reliance 1 Team In Navi Mumbai

Hardik was away from competitive cricket after suffering from a ligament tear on his ankle during the ODI World Cup match against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in November last year.

Team India all-rounder and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya made his return to cricket following his long injury layoff during the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 match in Navi Mumbai on Monday, February 26.

Hardik was away from competitive cricket after suffering from a ligament tear on his ankle during the ODI World Cup match against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in November last year. Thereafter, the 30-year-old underwent rehabilitation as NCA and BCCI prepared an 18-week programme for the all-rounder's recovery.

Hardik Pandya has been working hard on his fitness and started training for IPL 2024 with his brother Krunal Pandya and Mumbai Indians' teammate Ishan Kishan at Kiran More Academy in Baroda.

However, to get ready for the upcoming IPL season, Hardik Pandya decided to take the field in order to test his fitness and form. Pandya is captaining Reliance 1 for the match against Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024.

In DY Patil T20 Cup, Hardik Pandya is leading the team which include the likes of Tilak Verma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal and Vishnu Vinod. All these players were retained by Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024. While the BPCL team include the likes Ankul Roy, Shreyas Gopal, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi and Sandeep Sharma.

