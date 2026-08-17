Durand Cup 2026: PV Vishnu’s Brilliant Header Sends Dominant East Bengal FC Into Semifinals After Hard-Fought 1-0 Victory Over Indian Army | X / @IndianFootball

Kolkata: A first-half header from PV Vishnu saw East Bengal FC edge past a spirited Indian Army FT side and book their place in the semifinals of the IndianOil Durand Cup played here at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

On Sunday, heading into the knockout match, East Bengal went with an attacking 4-2-3-1 formation.

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Phurba Lachenpa started in goal, protected by Jay Gupta, Narender Gahlot, Lalchungnunga and Boris Singh in defence. Rohit Kumar and Mohamad Basim Rashid formed the double pivot, providing a platform for Dani Ramirez, Christopher Ikonomidis and P.V. Vishnu to operate behind lone striker David Lalhlansanga, as per a press release.

Indian Army FT, meanwhile, opted for a defensive 5-3-2 formation to absorb the anticipated pressure. Bhabindra Malla Thakuri started between the sticks, with Sunil Benchamin, Pardeep Singh, Lethaolen Khongsai, Chabin Rabha and Shafeel PP forming the five-man defensive line. Abhishek Shankar Pawar, P Christopher Kamei and Shubham Rana comprised the midfield, while Samir Murmu and Saikhom Borish Singh led the attack.

East Bengal stamped their authority on the contest from the opening whistle, dominating possession and pinning the Army men deep inside their own half. The first major opening arrived in the sixth minute following an excellent passing move, but Spanish playmaker Dani Ramirez could not capitalise.

The Kolkata side continued to probe and came close again in the 12th minute from a set-piece. Ramirez delivered a beautifully struck left-footed in-swinging free-kick that beat the goalkeeper but narrowly missed the target, brushing the wrong side of the side-netting.

The one-way traffic continued through the second quarter, with Indian Army struggling to cope with East Bengal's intensity. Ramirez turned provider in the 20th minute, playing a precise ball to release David Lalhlansanga, but the forward could not apply the finishing touch.

Moments later, centre-back Lalchungnunga ventured forward and unleashed a powerful long-range effort that forced Bhabindra Malla Thakuri into an acrobatic save.

Indian Army struggled to put together sustained passages of possession, often relying on aerial duels and long balls to relieve the pressure. East Bengal's best opportunity of the half came in the 29th minute when Jay Gupta delivered a pinpoint cross for P.V. Vishnu, who found himself unmarked in a one-on-one situation. However, the forward's grounded effort went straight into the arms of the grateful goalkeeper.

East Bengal finally found the breakthrough in the 38th minute. Christopher Ikonomidis delivered an inviting cross into the box, and Vishnu made amends for his earlier miss, rising highest to meet the delivery with a perfectly timed header into the right corner. Thakuri got his fingertips to the effort but could not keep it out as East Bengal took a deserved 1-0 lead.

The Red-and-Gold Brigade maintained their control for the remainder of the half, with Mohamad Basim Rashid trying his luck from distance shortly before the interval, although his effort drifted wide.

Indian Army showed greater attacking intent after the restart and earned an early corner, which the East Bengal defence dealt with comfortably. Rashid then attempted an ambitious long-range strike from well outside the box, but his powerful effort sailed over the crossbar.

East Bengal nearly doubled their advantage around the hour mark when substitute Jesin TK intercepted a long ball from Rashid and raced past the advancing goalkeeper. However, his attempt struck the crossbar, denying the substitute an immediate impact.

Indian Army produced their best opportunity of the contest shortly afterwards. Substitute Abhi S. Biju found space before unleashing a powerful low effort that flashed just wide of the target.

East Bengal responded in the 67th minute when substitute Edmund Lalrindika picked out Ramirez inside the box, but the Spaniard's effort flew narrowly over the crossbar.

As the match entered its final stages, East Bengal's attacking intensity dipped, but they continued to create clear-cut opportunities. The closing ten minutes became a frustrating sequence of missed one-on-one chances.

In the 80th minute, Bipin Singh set up Jesin TK with a precise pass, but the forward failed to convert from close range. Moments later, Jesin returned the favour by putting Bipin through, only for the winger to squander another one-on-one opportunity.

Jesin had another chance to seal the result in the 87th minute when he met a cross from Edmund, but his header went straight at Thakuri.

With five minutes of stoppage time added, Indian Army almost produced a dramatic equaliser against the run of play. In the 91st minute, Abhishek Shankar Pawar unleashed a dangerous effort that briefly threatened to spoil East Bengal's dominant display, but the Kolkata side survived the late scare.

Although Indian Army improved considerably after half-time and created a couple of genuine openings, East Bengal remained in control for much of the contest, enjoying around 80 per cent of the overall possession.

The Red-and-Gold Brigade ultimately secured a deserved victory, although their dominance could have been reflected in a more emphatic scoreline had they converted the numerous clear-cut opportunities they created.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)