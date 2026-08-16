Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Retirement Bomb, Says 'This Will Be My Last Year' As Portugal Legend Plans Football Exit

Cristiano Ronaldo in training with Al Nassr | Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/X

Legendary Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has sent shockwaves through the football world after admitting that he could be playing his final season. The 41-year-old Portugal superstar has opened up about his future and made it clear that the end of his incredible playing career could be closer than fans expected.

"This will probably be my last year in football, and I want to leave a great legacy," Ronaldo said in an interview with Vogue. The development just days after his marriage with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

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The statement immediately raised questions about when fans could see Ronaldo walk away from the game. The Al-Nassr forward has not announced a fixed retirement date, but his words are his clearest indication yet that his playing days are nearing their end.

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Life After Football

After more than two decades at the highest level, Ronaldo appears to be preparing for a completely different chapter of his life.

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The Portuguese icon said he has already planned his future and has many things that will keep him busy once his football career ends. He also spoke about enjoying everything he has achieved during a career that has taken him from Sporting CP to Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr.

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Ronaldo's journey has made him one of the most recognisable players in football history. His record-breaking goals, major trophies and famous celebrations have made him a global sporting icon.

One Last Chapter For CR7?

Ronaldo's latest comments come just weeks after he played in his sixth and final FIFA World Cup. He had already confirmed before Portugal's last-16 match against Spain that the 2026 World Cup would be his final appearance at the tournament.

Now, he has gone a step further by suggesting that his entire playing career could also be entering its final chapter.

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That means every Ronaldo appearance could carry extra importance if the veteran forward does decide to retire at the end of the season.

For millions of fans who have grown up watching CR7, the thought of seeing him play his final match is already an emotional one.

The End Of An Era

Ronaldo has spent around 25 years competing at the highest level. From his early days in Portugal to becoming a superstar at Manchester United and Real Madrid, he has built a career that few players in football history can match.

He is now 41 and remains one of the biggest names in the Saudi Pro League. His continued presence has also helped keep the global spotlight on Al-Nassr and Saudi football.

But Ronaldo's latest words suggest that even the legendary CR7 era has an ending in sight.

The final whistle may not have arrived yet. But after his latest retirement hint, football fans have been given a warning - the last dance of Cristiano Ronaldo could be much closer than they think.