Fact Check: Did Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Watch Lionel Messi During Inter Miami's MLS Match?

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A video claiming to show newlywed Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez watching Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami against Nashville SC has gone viral on social media. However, the claim is misleading. The footage circulating online is an edited video and does not establish that Ronaldo and Georgina were actually present at Messi’s MLS match.

Ronaldo and Georgina officially married in an intimate civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, 2026. The couple shared images of their wedding rings on social media, while reports said the ceremony was attended by their five children.

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The viral clip appears to combine footage of Ronaldo and Georgina with separate footage connected to Messi and his Inter Miami fixture against Nashville. There is no credible evidence showing the Portuguese superstar and his wife sitting together at the stadium to watch Messi’s match.

Ronaldo and Messi have been at the centre of football’s biggest rivalry for years, making videos that seemingly show the two superstars connected away from the pitch particularly attractive to social media users. However, the viral footage should not be treated as evidence that Ronaldo and Georgina watched Messi’s Nashville match.

Fact Check: False/Misleading. The viral video is edited and does not prove that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez attended Lionel Messi’s MLS match against Nashville SC.