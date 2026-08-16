Premier League Champions Arsenal Thrash Manchester City 3-0 At Cardiff To Win Their 18th Community Shield

Arsenal have started the new season in stunning fashion after beating Manchester City 3-0 in the 2026 FA Community Shield at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The Gunners needed just seconds to make their mark. Riccardo Calafiori opened the scoring after only 24 seconds, giving Arsenal the perfect start. Kai Havertz then doubled the lead before half-time, while Martin Odegaard scored early in the second half to complete a convincing 3-0 victory.

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The result gave Arsenal another trophy after their Premier League title triumph last season. Mikel Arteta's team looked sharp and confident throughout the match, while Manchester City struggled to find a way through the Arsenal defence.

Calafiori Stuns City Early

Arsenal wasted almost no time in taking control of the game.

Calafiori found the net inside the opening minute after Myles Lewis-Skelly played him through. The goal, timed at around 24 seconds, was reported as the fastest Community Shield goal since 1968.

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City were unable to respond quickly enough, and Arsenal continued to put pressure on the new-look Manchester City side.

Havertz And Odegaard Finish The Job

Kai Havertz made it 2-0 in the 28th minute with a header. Christos Tzolis played an important role in the build-up and also provided the assist for the goal.

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Arsenal then struck again shortly after the break. Odegaard calmly finished to put the Gunners 3-0 ahead and leave City with a huge mountain to climb.

Manchester City had chances to get back into the game, but Arsenal's defence stood firm. David Raya also made important saves as Arteta's side protected its three-goal advantage.

Strong Start For Arsenal

The victory will give Arsenal huge confidence before the Premier League season begins.

New signing Bruno Guimaraes also made his competitive debut for the club, while Tzolis impressed with his creativity and two assists.

For Manchester City, the result was a disappointing start under new manager Enzo Maresca. City looked far from their best and struggled to deal with Arsenal's early pressure.

The Community Shield may be only the first major game of the new season, but Arsenal have already sent a clear warning to their rivals.

The Premier League champions are back and they have started with a statement.