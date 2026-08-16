Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

Arsenal/Manchester City/X

The 2026-27 English football season begins with a blockbuster as Premier League champions Arsenal take on FA Cup winners Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on Sunday, August 16. The prestigious season curtain-raiser will see two of England’s top sides battle for the first silverware of the new campaign.

The match will be played at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, with the traditional Wembley venue unavailable this year. Arsenal qualified after winning the Premier League title, ending a 22-year wait for the championship, while Manchester City secured their place by winning the 2026 FA Cup.

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For viewers in India, the Arsenal vs Manchester City Community Shield clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 16. Fans can watch the match live online on SonyLIV, while the fixture will also be available through the competition’s broadcast partners in different regions.

The fixture also marks the beginning of a new era for Manchester City following Pep Guardiola’s departure. New manager Enzo Maresca will be looking to make an immediate impact by winning a trophy in his first competitive game in charge. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, will hope his team can start the campaign with silverware after their successful league season.

With both teams eager to make an early statement, the Community Shield promises a high-profile opening to the 2026-27 English football season.