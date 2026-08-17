Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez’s Intimate Wedding Ceremony Revealed; Photos Go Viral

The first pictures from Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s intimate wedding have been revealed, nearly five days after the couple exchanged vows. Vogue published the exclusive images on Sunday, offering fans a glimpse into the private ceremony held at the couple’s home in Cascais, Portugal. The images spread on social media instantly with fans raving about the intimate ceremony.

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Ronaldo and Georgina married on August 11 in a small ceremony surrounded by their children. The Portuguese football star had earlier only shared a single Instagram post showing the couple holding hands and displaying their wedding rings. The wedding was held to mark 10 years since Ronaldo and Georgina first met at a Gucci store in Madrid.

Although the couple had a civil wedding at home, they later attended a mass with their children to receive a blessing for their union. The intimate ceremony was a deliberate choice, with Ronaldo and Georgina saying they wanted to create a personal memory that their family could cherish.

Their five children — Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., twins Eva and Mateo, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda — were present for the ceremony. Vogue also published pictures of Georgina posing with the children as the family celebrated the special occasion together.

Despite keeping the wedding private, the couple revealed that a bigger celebration is planned for the future. A larger event is expected to include their wider circle of friends and family.