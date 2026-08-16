Messi’s Dreadful Penalty Record Worsens After Another Costly Miss in Miami Defeat | VIDEO

Lionel Messi endured another frustrating night from the penalty spot as Inter Miami suffered a 4-1 defeat to Nashville SC on Saturday. The result came in a top-of-the-table MLS clash, with Miami unable to keep pace after a costly missed chance. For Messi, the biggest talking point was once again his dreadful penalty record.

Messi had a chance to level the game in the 23rd minute after Miami were awarded a penalty. But his effort was weak and Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake saved it comfortably. It was a rare moment of failure from a player usually so reliable in front of goal.

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The miss added to Messi’s growing list of penalty disappointments. His record from 12 yards has been poor by the standards he has set throughout his extraordinary career. The Argentina captain has also missed twice from the penalty spot at the World Cup.

For a player with an extraordinary record of scoring in decisive moments, penalties have become an unexpected weakness. Messi has converted countless spot-kicks during his career, but his misses have often come in high-pressure situations. His latest failure will only add to the scrutiny surrounding his penalty-taking.