DREAM 11 Cup U-14 Selection Cricket Tournament: Aarush Kohle Hits Double Tom; Tendulkar XI Emerge Champions

Dream 11 cup under 14 selection tournament winner Sachin Tendulkar XI team alongwith former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, current India all rounder Shardul Thakur, MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik. |

Aarush Kolhe today hit 208 not out against Tendulkar XI in the Dream XI Cup under 14 Selection cricket tournament at Oval maidan. Due to his 208 not out inning they declared their inning on 379 for 8 in 104 overs. For them Darshan Rathod made 48 and he and Kolhe stiched 122 runs stand for the eighth wicket. In reply Tendulkar XI were 160/5 in 66 overs at the end of play.

As the first inning could not be completed both teams got one point each and Tendulkar XI who were sitting on six points ended with seven points and emerge champion.

In another match at Karnataka Sporting ground Gavaskar XI who restricted Ravi Shastri XI on 209 yesterday took first innings lead by scoring 332 runs in 101 overs. Their Agastya Kashikar hit century. He made 104 runs with 12 hits to the fence. He was supported by Dhiraj Patil (47), Harshit Bobade (46) and Devashish Ghodke (42).

Aarush Kolhe adjudged Man of the Match for his batting brilliance

Aarush Kolhe who scored 413 runs in three matches was adjudged as the best batsman in the tournament and was given a special bat by former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar.

Best bowler was Moksh Nikam (11 wickets). Best player of the tournament award was given to Aarush Kolhe only. Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar along with current India all rounder Shardul Thakur and MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik gave away the prizes to the winners.

Brief Scores – At Oval - Vengsarkar XI - 379/8 in in 104 overs (Rushan Farooqui 22, Arhaam Jain 18, Aarush Kolje not out 208, Laxmanprasad Vishwakarma 23, Ujjwal Singh 15; Darshan Rathod 48; Anuj Singh 2/35 , Moksh Nikam 3/70 , Aaryan Kumar 2/48) V/s Tendulkar XI 160/5 in 66 overs (Pugazh Sundarraj 21, Saif Ali 37, Harsh Kadam 67, Shreyash Khilare 24)

At Karnataka Sporting – Ravi Shastri XI – 209 all out in 46.4 overs (Yash Singh 53, Shahid Khan 68, Kabir Jagtap 74 not out; Shane Raza 2/34, Shaurya Rane 3/44, Praveer Singh 4/62) & 5/0 V/s Gavaskar XI - 103/2 in 32 overs (Vedang Mishra 24, Devashish Ghodke 42, Agastya Kashikar 104, , Dhairya Patil 47, Harshit Bobade 46, ; Vedant Kadu 3/57, Shahid Khan 2/31, Yuvaraj Bhingare 2/43, Arin Kshikar 2/48).

