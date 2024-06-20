'Don't Believe Everything That Is Uploaded': Shahid Afridi Clarifies His Controversial Selfie With Pro-Israel Members In The UK

Shahid Afridi with Pro-Israel members in UK | Credits: NW Friends of Israel Twitter

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi urged everyone to stop believing in everything that is uploaded on the internet and social media. His statement came after he courted controversy following a viral selfie with a group of Zionist members in the United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday, June 19.

The group of pro-Israel members in the United Kingdom (UK) called 'North West Friends of Israel' took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) and shared a picture of former Pakistan cricketer, claiming that Afridi showed his support for the release of the Israeli hostages in Palestine.

"Pakistani international cricketer Shahid Afridi stopped to offer his support for our call to release the hostages at our NWFOI vigil last Sunday in Manchester. Shahid is pictured with NWFOI co Chair Raphi Bloom & deputy Chair Bernie Yaffe. Thank you for your support, Shahid!." NW Friends Of Israel tweeted.

Pakistani international cricketer @SAfridiOfficial stopped to offer his support for our call to release the hostages at our NWFOI vigil last Sunday in Manchester.



Shahid is pictured with NWFOI co Chair Raphi Bloom & deputy Chair Bernie Yaffe.



Thank you for your support,… pic.twitter.com/F05wBSnpoo — NW Friends of Israel (@NorthWestFOI) June 19, 2024

The NW Friends of Israel's tweet caused a debate on Shahid Afridi's stand on the ongoing Israel-Palestine war. This promoted the former Pakistan captain to issue his clarification, stating that a selfie with Zionist members was taken believing that it was a casual international with a fan while strolling on the streets of Manchester.

"Imagine strolling down a street in Manchester (UK) and so-called fans approach you for a selfie. You oblige, and moments later, they upload it as some form of Zionist endorsement. Unbelievable! Please don't believe everything that is uploaded." Afridi wrote on X.

"Seeing innocent lives in Palestine suffer is truly heartbreaking. Thus, any photo or association shared by in Manchester does not reflect my support for any situation where human lives are at stake.

I take pictures with fans from all over the globe, and this situation was no different.

I pray for peace, I pray for an end to this war, I pray for freedom." he added.

Imagine strolling down a street in Manchester (UK) and so-called fans approach you for a selfie. You oblige, and moments later, they upload it as some form of Zionist endorsement. Unbelievable! Please don't believe everything that is uploaded.



Seeing innocent lives in Palestine… — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 19, 2024

The Israel launched an attack on Palestine on October 2023 after the Hamas attacked Israel. The brutal attack by Israeli has claimed over 37000 lives in Palestine. In May 2024, the Israeli Air Force launched an attack on the city of Rafah, where many displaced Palestinians were living. Four tank artillery shells struck the tents, claiming 21 lives, 12 of whom were women.