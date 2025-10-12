'Don’t Beat Our Bowlers That Bad': Brian Lara Cheekily Requests Yashasvi Jaiswal After Day 2 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test; Video

Brian Lara and Yashasvi Jaiswal. | (Image Credits: X)

West Indian legend Brian Lara was seen having a cheeky conversation with Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal after Day 2 of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With Jaiswal appearing for an interview after the day's play, he was greeted by the Trinidadian, who told the youngster, 'don’t beat our bowlers that bad, Jaiswal.'

The 23-year-old was out for a breezy 36 in the first Test and missed out on a big score but struck 175 in the second before perishing following a disastrous run-out. It was the youngster's seventh Test ton but missed out on what would have been a well-deserved third double-century.

Kuldeep Yadav spins a web over West Indies as India on the verge of a 300+ lead

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav, who had dismissed Alick Athanaze for 41 on Day 2, opened the floodgates for the hosts. Within the first hour of play, the left-arm wrist-spinner dismissed Shai Hope (36), Tevlin Imlach (21) and Justin Greaves (21), leaving the visiting side on the brink. At the time of writing this, the West Indies had been eight down and are still more than 100 runs away from avoiding the follow-on. Should it come down to it, Indian captain Shubman Gill is likely to enforce it.

The Asian Giants had put on yet another marathon batting performance, declaring their innings at 518/5 amassed on the back of Yashasvi Jaiswal's 175 and Shubman Gill's unbeaten 129. B Sai Sudharsan (87), Nitish Kumar Reddy (43) and Dhruv Jurel (44) also made crucial contributions to the cause. West Indies resumed their innings at 140/4 on Day 3. Although a handful of their batters got starts, they failed to make it count.