Doing his bit for the sport; For Olympic equestrian, trainer and NBC commentator, Imtiaz Anees it is time to repay

Mumbai: It is all about giving it back. Imtiaz Anees, one of the well-known equestrians, who has donned the Indian colours at the highest level of mega sports, Olympics, wants to repay for all that he has earned astride the beautiful animal.

The Mumbaikar, Anees, feels it’s time for him to give it back to the sport he loves so much.

“It has been quite a while that I have been astraddle and made a name for myself and the country, and now I want to give back to the sport, which has given me name and fame,” said Imtiaz Anees, while talking to FPJ from his training centre, Sea Horse equestrian training centre Nargol, on Surat Highway, near Mumbai.

Anees wears many hats - Olympic equestrian, trainer, NBC commentator and qualified Level 2 Instructor and coach educator to name a few, but these do not reflect on his attitude making him a dignified personality in all walks of life.“It has been over 15 years, and I have travelled all over the globe, but it has been the Amateur Riders Club in Mumbai, which has molded me in this manner," says the Asian and Asia Pacific Games bronze medallist.

It has been over two years now that Anees is grooming youngsters to become champions in their own way. And he lives by his motto, discipline, determination, and dedication.The Master’s degree holder in Horse Management from Marcus Oldham College, Australia, believes that this sport in our country is lagging while comparing our riders to the others around the globe as we (Indians) are not exposed internationally.

Talking about the lone Indian rider at the Tokyo Olympics, Fouaad Mirza, Anees feels that it would all depend on the course, and if Mirza gets the feel of the same, he could be the one to beat.

"Course in equestrian is one of the important aspects, and if it is read well, things will be easy for the competitors,” said Imtiaz, who is a great instructor to inexperienced as well as, experienced riders across the globe.

Anees has the tools to coach and run large equestrian facilities like the showjumping stables of His Highness Sayyid Shabib Bin Taimur of Oman.

In his last role, Anees was the Head of the Department of the Equestrian Program at the New England Girls High School in Australia, where he ran many equestrian events and competitions.

Get out of the comfort zone and face challenges, which will help in making a champion in every walk of life is what has made him special in something if not in all. And in equestrian treat Treating the equine (horse) an athlete.

There is no concept of athleticism, no understanding of the muscular work required by athletic performances, there is no knowledge and as always when knowledge lacks, there is no respect.

Whatever the performance is, a jumping course, a dressage test or any other athletic activity, it is about the subtle orchestration of a complex biological mechanism. A horse is an athlete and needs to be treated and educated and maintained as an athlete.